    Bal Pharma Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 81.97 crore, up 11.13% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 12:51 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bal Pharma are:

    Net Sales at Rs 81.97 crore in March 2023 up 11.13% from Rs. 73.76 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.12 crore in March 2023 down 23.45% from Rs. 2.77 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.71 crore in March 2023 up 17.39% from Rs. 7.42 crore in March 2022.

    Bal Pharma EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.35 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.87 in March 2022.

    Bal Pharma shares closed at 83.70 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -4.78% returns over the last 6 months and -16.76% over the last 12 months.

    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations81.9776.5673.76
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations81.9776.5673.76
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials49.7238.8941.09
    Purchase of Traded Goods4.203.840.93
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-9.600.473.39
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost13.7013.2112.23
    Depreciation1.662.032.11
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses15.6813.8512.63
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.614.281.37
    Other Income0.440.773.94
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.055.055.31
    Interest3.843.122.45
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.211.932.87
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.211.932.87
    Tax1.090.460.09
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.121.472.78
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items-----0.01
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.121.472.77
    Equity Share Capital15.6915.6914.82
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.350.941.87
    Diluted EPS1.360.951.83
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.350.941.87
    Diluted EPS1.360.951.83
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

