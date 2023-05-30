Bal Pharma Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 81.97 crore, up 11.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 81.97 crore in March 2023 up 11.13% from Rs. 73.76 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.12 crore in March 2023 down 23.45% from Rs. 2.77 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.71 crore in March 2023 up 17.39% from Rs. 7.42 crore in March 2022.

Bal Pharma EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.35 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.87 in March 2022.

Bal Pharma shares closed at 83.70 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -4.78% returns over the last 6 months and -16.76% over the last 12 months.