Bal Pharma Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 69.51 crore, down 1.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 69.51 crore in June 2022 down 1.56% from Rs. 70.61 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.41 crore in June 2022 down 34.48% from Rs. 2.15 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.00 crore in June 2022 down 21.26% from Rs. 7.62 crore in June 2021.

Bal Pharma EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.95 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.45 in June 2021.

Bal Pharma shares closed at 99.35 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -18.93% returns over the last 6 months and 5.75% over the last 12 months.