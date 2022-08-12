 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bal Pharma Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 69.51 crore, down 1.56% Y-o-Y

Aug 12, 2022 / 02:36 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bal Pharma are:

Net Sales at Rs 69.51 crore in June 2022 down 1.56% from Rs. 70.61 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.41 crore in June 2022 down 34.48% from Rs. 2.15 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.00 crore in June 2022 down 21.26% from Rs. 7.62 crore in June 2021.

Bal Pharma EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.95 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.45 in June 2021.

Bal Pharma shares closed at 99.35 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -18.93% returns over the last 6 months and 5.75% over the last 12 months.

Bal Pharma
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 69.51 73.76 70.61
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 69.51 73.76 70.61
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 42.79 41.09 39.25
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.05 0.93 3.16
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -3.05 3.39 2.59
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 11.56 12.23 9.58
Depreciation 1.83 2.11 1.69
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 11.71 12.63 8.93
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.61 1.37 5.40
Other Income 0.56 3.94 0.53
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4.17 5.31 5.93
Interest 2.37 2.45 2.97
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1.81 2.87 2.96
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 1.81 2.87 2.96
Tax 0.40 0.09 0.81
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1.41 2.78 2.15
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -0.01 --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1.41 2.77 2.15
Equity Share Capital 15.57 14.82 14.82
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.95 1.87 1.45
Diluted EPS 0.93 1.83 1.45
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.95 1.87 1.45
Diluted EPS 0.93 1.83 1.45
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Aug 12, 2022 02:22 pm
