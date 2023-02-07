 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bal Pharma Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 76.56 crore, up 10.97% Y-o-Y

Feb 07, 2023 / 06:24 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bal Pharma are:Net Sales at Rs 76.56 crore in December 2022 up 10.97% from Rs. 68.99 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.47 crore in December 2022 up 20.82% from Rs. 1.22 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.08 crore in December 2022 down 1.8% from Rs. 7.21 crore in December 2021.
Bal Pharma EPS has increased to Rs. 0.94 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.82 in December 2021. Bal Pharma shares closed at 82.15 on February 06, 2023 (NSE) and has given -16.04% returns over the last 6 months and -34.90% over the last 12 months.
Bal Pharma
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations76.5675.0568.99
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations76.5675.0568.99
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials38.8945.0541.74
Purchase of Traded Goods3.842.292.65
Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.47-5.72-6.34
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost13.2113.4511.54
Depreciation2.031.961.71
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses13.8513.9813.30
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.284.054.39
Other Income0.770.381.11
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.054.435.50
Interest3.122.832.36
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.931.603.14
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax1.931.603.14
Tax0.460.471.93
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.471.131.22
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.471.131.22
Equity Share Capital15.6915.5714.82
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.940.720.82
Diluted EPS0.950.730.82
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.940.720.82
Diluted EPS0.950.730.82
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

