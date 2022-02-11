Bal Pharma Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 68.99 crore, up 10.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 68.99 crore in December 2021 up 10.04% from Rs. 62.70 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.22 crore in December 2021 down 21.47% from Rs. 1.55 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.21 crore in December 2021 up 4.8% from Rs. 6.88 crore in December 2020.

Bal Pharma EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.82 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.09 in December 2020.

Bal Pharma shares closed at 122.55 on February 10, 2022 (NSE)