Bal Pharma Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 62.70 crore, up 45.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 62.70 crore in December 2020 up 45.81% from Rs. 43.00 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.55 crore in December 2020 up 177.12% from Rs. 2.01 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.88 crore in December 2020 up 153.87% from Rs. 2.71 crore in December 2019.

Bal Pharma EPS has increased to Rs. 1.09 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.42 in December 2019.

Bal Pharma shares closed at 59.30 on February 11, 2021 (NSE) and has given 14.04% returns over the last 6 months and 36.32% over the last 12 months.