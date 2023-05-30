Bal Pharma Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 82.45 crore, up 11.35% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bal Pharma are:Net Sales at Rs 82.45 crore in March 2023 up 11.35% from Rs. 74.05 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.60 crore in March 2023 down 26.82% from Rs. 2.19 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.35 crore in March 2023 up 16.78% from Rs. 7.15 crore in March 2022.
Bal Pharma EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.03 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.33 in March 2022.
|Bal Pharma shares closed at 83.35 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -4.80% returns over the last 6 months and -16.69% over the last 12 months.
|Bal Pharma
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|82.45
|76.62
|74.05
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|82.45
|76.62
|74.05
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|50.67
|40.42
|41.13
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|4.01
|4.04
|1.20
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-9.58
|0.43
|3.29
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|14.63
|14.06
|12.99
|Depreciation
|2.09
|2.45
|2.42
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|14.56
|11.53
|11.99
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|6.08
|3.70
|1.03
|Other Income
|0.19
|0.46
|3.70
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|6.26
|4.16
|4.73
|Interest
|3.85
|3.11
|2.45
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|2.41
|1.05
|2.28
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|2.41
|1.05
|2.28
|Tax
|0.79
|0.46
|0.09
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1.62
|0.59
|2.19
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1.62
|0.59
|2.19
|Minority Interest
|-0.02
|-0.02
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|1.60
|0.58
|2.19
|Equity Share Capital
|15.69
|15.69
|14.82
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.03
|0.38
|1.33
|Diluted EPS
|1.04
|0.38
|1.30
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.03
|0.38
|1.33
|Diluted EPS
|1.04
|0.38
|1.30
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited