Bajaj Steel Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 144.47 crore, down 2.25% Y-o-Y

Oct 20, 2022 / 08:10 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bajaj Steel Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 144.47 crore in September 2022 down 2.25% from Rs. 147.79 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.11 crore in September 2022 up 13.7% from Rs. 15.05 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.43 crore in September 2022 up 12.8% from Rs. 23.43 crore in September 2021.

Bajaj Steel EPS has increased to Rs. 32.54 in September 2022 from Rs. 29.63 in September 2021.

Bajaj Steel shares closed at 563.45 on October 19, 2022 (BSE) and has given -17.97% returns over the last 6 months and -39.32% over the last 12 months.

Bajaj Steel Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 144.47 67.40 147.79
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 144.47 67.40 147.79
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 78.66 42.49 89.99
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.54 -8.38 -3.37
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 14.08 11.68 13.07
Depreciation 2.10 2.10 1.72
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 26.70 14.53 26.11
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 22.39 4.98 20.27
Other Income 1.94 1.29 1.45
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 24.33 6.27 21.71
Interest 1.48 1.38 1.74
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 22.85 4.89 19.97
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 22.85 4.89 19.97
Tax 5.74 1.23 4.92
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 17.11 3.66 15.05
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 17.11 3.66 15.05
Equity Share Capital 2.60 2.60 2.60
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 32.54 7.47 29.63
Diluted EPS 32.54 7.47 29.63
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 32.54 7.47 29.63
Diluted EPS 32.54 7.47 29.63
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Oct 20, 2022 08:00 pm
