    Bajaj Steel Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 144.47 crore, down 2.25% Y-o-Y

    October 20, 2022 / 08:10 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bajaj Steel Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 144.47 crore in September 2022 down 2.25% from Rs. 147.79 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.11 crore in September 2022 up 13.7% from Rs. 15.05 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.43 crore in September 2022 up 12.8% from Rs. 23.43 crore in September 2021.

    Bajaj Steel EPS has increased to Rs. 32.54 in September 2022 from Rs. 29.63 in September 2021.

    Bajaj Steel shares closed at 563.45 on October 19, 2022 (BSE) and has given -17.97% returns over the last 6 months and -39.32% over the last 12 months.

    Bajaj Steel Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations144.4767.40147.79
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations144.4767.40147.79
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials78.6642.4989.99
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.54-8.38-3.37
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost14.0811.6813.07
    Depreciation2.102.101.72
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses26.7014.5326.11
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax22.394.9820.27
    Other Income1.941.291.45
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax24.336.2721.71
    Interest1.481.381.74
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax22.854.8919.97
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax22.854.8919.97
    Tax5.741.234.92
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities17.113.6615.05
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period17.113.6615.05
    Equity Share Capital2.602.602.60
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS32.547.4729.63
    Diluted EPS32.547.4729.63
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS32.547.4729.63
    Diluted EPS32.547.4729.63
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Bajaj Steel #Bajaj Steel Industries #Earnings First-Cut #packaging #Results
    first published: Oct 20, 2022 08:00 pm
