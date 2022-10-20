Bajaj Steel Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 144.47 crore, down 2.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 144.47 crore in September 2022 down 2.25% from Rs. 147.79 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.11 crore in September 2022 up 13.7% from Rs. 15.05 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.43 crore in September 2022 up 12.8% from Rs. 23.43 crore in September 2021.

Bajaj Steel EPS has increased to Rs. 32.54 in September 2022 from Rs. 29.63 in September 2021.

Bajaj Steel shares closed at 563.45 on October 19, 2022 (BSE) and has given -17.97% returns over the last 6 months and -39.32% over the last 12 months.