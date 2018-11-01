Bajaj Steel Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 101.03 crore, up 67.3% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 101.03 crore in September 2018 up 67.3% from Rs. 60.39 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.05 crore in September 2018 up 215.67% from Rs. 2.55 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.08 crore in September 2018 up 68.9% from Rs. 6.56 crore in September 2017.

Bajaj Steel EPS has increased to Rs. 34.25 in September 2018 from Rs. 10.46 in September 2017.

Bajaj Steel shares closed at 263.55 on October 31, 2018 (BSE) and has given 31.12% returns over the last 6 months and 68.40% over the last 12 months.