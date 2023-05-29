Bajaj Steel Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 108.52 crore, up 73.79% Y-o-Y

English
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bajaj Steel Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 108.52 crore in March 2023 up 73.79% from Rs. 62.44 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.93 crore in March 2023 up 231.69% from Rs. 4.80 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.03 crore in March 2023 up 137.34% from Rs. 11.81 crore in March 2022.

    Bajaj Steel EPS has increased to Rs. 30.12 in March 2023 from Rs. 9.99 in March 2022.

    Bajaj Steel shares closed at 1,291.70 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given 50.19% returns over the last 6 months and 133.98% over the last 12 months.

    Bajaj Steel Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations108.52153.2962.44
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations108.52153.2962.44
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials41.2565.4024.23
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.02---0.04
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.0410.62-4.12
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost17.0114.3510.59
    Depreciation3.242.103.07
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses35.6335.0822.90
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.4025.745.81
    Other Income10.391.512.93
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax24.7927.258.74
    Interest2.701.662.50
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax22.0925.596.24
    Exceptional Items4.56----
    P/L Before Tax26.6625.596.24
    Tax10.735.421.44
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities15.9320.174.80
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period15.9320.174.80
    Equity Share Capital2.602.602.60
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS30.1238.899.99
    Diluted EPS30.1238.899.99
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS30.1238.899.99
    Diluted EPS30.1238.899.99
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Bajaj Steel #Bajaj Steel Industries #Earnings First-Cut #packaging #Results
    first published: May 29, 2023 10:44 am