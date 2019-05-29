Bajaj Steel Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 77.03 crore, up 8.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 77.03 crore in March 2019 up 8.08% from Rs. 71.27 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.93 crore in March 2019 down 20.93% from Rs. 3.70 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.61 crore in March 2019 up 18.25% from Rs. 5.59 crore in March 2018.

Bajaj Steel EPS has decreased to Rs. 12.77 in March 2019 from Rs. 14.42 in March 2018.

Bajaj Steel shares closed at 305.45 on February 05, 2019 (BSE) and has given -10.29% returns over the last 6 months and 59.67% over the last 12 months.