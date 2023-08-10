English
    Bajaj Steel Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 76.37 crore, up 13.31% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 01:16 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bajaj Steel Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 76.37 crore in June 2023 up 13.31% from Rs. 67.40 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.33 crore in June 2023 up 45.53% from Rs. 3.66 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.96 crore in June 2023 up 19% from Rs. 8.37 crore in June 2022.

    Bajaj Steel EPS has increased to Rs. 10.36 in June 2023 from Rs. 7.47 in June 2022.

    Bajaj Steel shares closed at 1,006.60 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 14.58% returns over the last 6 months and 81.03% over the last 12 months.

    Bajaj Steel Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations76.37108.5267.40
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations76.37108.5267.40
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials41.1941.2542.49
    Purchase of Traded Goods--0.02--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-7.00-3.04-8.38
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost15.0717.0111.68
    Depreciation2.293.242.10
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses18.4035.6314.53
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.4214.404.98
    Other Income1.2510.391.29
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.6724.796.27
    Interest0.592.701.38
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax7.0822.094.89
    Exceptional Items--4.56--
    P/L Before Tax7.0826.664.89
    Tax1.7610.731.23
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.3315.933.66
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.3315.933.66
    Equity Share Capital2.602.602.60
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.3630.127.47
    Diluted EPS10.3630.127.47
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.3630.127.47
    Diluted EPS10.3630.127.47
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 10, 2023 12:33 pm

