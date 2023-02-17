 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Bajaj Steel Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 153.29 crore, up 71.11% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 11:09 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bajaj Steel Industries are:Net Sales at Rs 153.29 crore in December 2022 up 71.11% from Rs. 89.58 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.17 crore in December 2022 up 555.51% from Rs. 3.08 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.35 crore in December 2022 up 266.88% from Rs. 8.00 crore in December 2021.
Bajaj Steel EPS has increased to Rs. 38.89 in December 2022 from Rs. 5.96 in December 2021. Bajaj Steel shares closed at 969.50 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given 82.20% returns over the last 6 months and 35.96% over the last 12 months.
Bajaj Steel Industries
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations153.29144.4789.58
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations153.29144.4789.58
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials65.4078.6648.36
Purchase of Traded Goods----0.05
Increase/Decrease in Stocks10.620.543.79
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost14.3514.0812.59
Depreciation2.102.102.08
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses35.0826.7021.66
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax25.7422.391.06
Other Income1.511.944.86
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax27.2524.335.92
Interest1.661.481.67
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax25.5922.854.26
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax25.5922.854.26
Tax5.425.741.18
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities20.1717.113.08
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period20.1717.113.08
Equity Share Capital2.602.602.60
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS38.8932.545.96
Diluted EPS38.8932.545.96
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS38.8932.545.96
Diluted EPS38.8932.545.96
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Bajaj Steel #Bajaj Steel Industries #Earnings First-Cut #packaging #Results
first published: Feb 17, 2023 11:00 pm