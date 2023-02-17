Bajaj Steel Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 153.29 crore, up 71.11% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 153.29 144.47 89.58 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 153.29 144.47 89.58 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 65.40 78.66 48.36 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- 0.05 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 10.62 0.54 3.79 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 14.35 14.08 12.59 Depreciation 2.10 2.10 2.08 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 35.08 26.70 21.66 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 25.74 22.39 1.06 Other Income 1.51 1.94 4.86 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 27.25 24.33 5.92 Interest 1.66 1.48 1.67 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 25.59 22.85 4.26 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 25.59 22.85 4.26 Tax 5.42 5.74 1.18 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 20.17 17.11 3.08 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 20.17 17.11 3.08 Equity Share Capital 2.60 2.60 2.60 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 38.89 32.54 5.96 Diluted EPS 38.89 32.54 5.96 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 38.89 32.54 5.96 Diluted EPS 38.89 32.54 5.96 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited