Bajaj Steel Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 153.29 crore, up 71.11% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bajaj Steel Industries are:Net Sales at Rs 153.29 crore in December 2022 up 71.11% from Rs. 89.58 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.17 crore in December 2022 up 555.51% from Rs. 3.08 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.35 crore in December 2022 up 266.88% from Rs. 8.00 crore in December 2021.
Bajaj Steel EPS has increased to Rs. 38.89 in December 2022 from Rs. 5.96 in December 2021.
|Bajaj Steel shares closed at 969.50 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given 82.20% returns over the last 6 months and 35.96% over the last 12 months.
|Bajaj Steel Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|153.29
|144.47
|89.58
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|153.29
|144.47
|89.58
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|65.40
|78.66
|48.36
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|0.05
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|10.62
|0.54
|3.79
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|14.35
|14.08
|12.59
|Depreciation
|2.10
|2.10
|2.08
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|35.08
|26.70
|21.66
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|25.74
|22.39
|1.06
|Other Income
|1.51
|1.94
|4.86
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|27.25
|24.33
|5.92
|Interest
|1.66
|1.48
|1.67
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|25.59
|22.85
|4.26
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|25.59
|22.85
|4.26
|Tax
|5.42
|5.74
|1.18
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|20.17
|17.11
|3.08
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|20.17
|17.11
|3.08
|Equity Share Capital
|2.60
|2.60
|2.60
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|38.89
|32.54
|5.96
|Diluted EPS
|38.89
|32.54
|5.96
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|38.89
|32.54
|5.96
|Diluted EPS
|38.89
|32.54
|5.96
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited