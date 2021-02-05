Bajaj Steel Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 158.04 crore, up 59.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 158.04 crore in December 2020 up 59.43% from Rs. 99.13 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.18 crore in December 2020 up 150.85% from Rs. 6.85 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.87 crore in December 2020 up 137.79% from Rs. 11.30 crore in December 2019.

Bajaj Steel EPS has increased to Rs. 33.05 in December 2020 from Rs. 29.14 in December 2019.

Bajaj Steel shares closed at 360.85 on February 04, 2021 (BSE) and has given 166.61% returns over the last 6 months and 178.54% over the last 12 months.