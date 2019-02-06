Bajaj Steel Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 103.21 crore, up 67.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 103.21 crore in December 2018 up 67.38% from Rs. 61.66 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.71 crore in December 2018 up 72.75% from Rs. 3.31 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.95 crore in December 2018 up 21.6% from Rs. 7.36 crore in December 2017.

Bajaj Steel EPS has increased to Rs. 24.31 in December 2018 from Rs. 15.03 in December 2017.

Bajaj Steel shares closed at 305.45 on February 05, 2019 (BSE) and has given 24.67% returns over the last 6 months and 60.76% over the last 12 months.