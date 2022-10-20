 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bajaj Steel Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 158.52 crore, up 3.02% Y-o-Y

Oct 20, 2022 / 08:25 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bajaj Steel Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 158.52 crore in September 2022 up 3.02% from Rs. 153.87 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.01 crore in September 2022 up 35.26% from Rs. 16.27 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.61 crore in September 2022 up 20.99% from Rs. 25.30 crore in September 2021.

Bajaj Steel EPS has increased to Rs. 41.95 in September 2022 from Rs. 31.98 in September 2021.

Bajaj Steel shares closed at 563.45 on October 19, 2022 (BSE) and has given -17.97% returns over the last 6 months and -39.32% over the last 12 months.

Bajaj Steel Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 158.52 92.53 153.87
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 158.52 92.53 153.87
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 84.83 57.97 91.86
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.54 -8.38 -3.37
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 15.18 12.80 13.39
Depreciation 2.13 2.14 1.76
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 29.35 16.03 28.76
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 26.49 11.97 21.48
Other Income 1.98 1.29 2.06
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 28.48 13.27 23.54
Interest 1.48 1.38 1.74
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 27.00 11.89 21.79
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 27.00 11.89 21.79
Tax 4.99 4.65 5.52
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 22.01 7.24 16.27
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 22.01 7.24 16.27
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 22.01 7.24 16.27
Equity Share Capital 2.60 2.60 2.60
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 41.95 14.36 31.98
Diluted EPS 41.95 14.36 31.98
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 41.95 14.36 31.98
Diluted EPS 41.95 14.36 31.98
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Oct 20, 2022 08:11 pm
