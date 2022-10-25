Bajaj Steel Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 158.52 crore, up 3.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 158.52 crore in September 2022 up 3.02% from Rs. 153.87 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.01 crore in September 2022 up 35.26% from Rs. 16.27 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.61 crore in September 2022 up 20.99% from Rs. 25.30 crore in September 2021.

Bajaj Steel EPS has increased to Rs. 41.95 in September 2022 from Rs. 31.98 in September 2021.

Bajaj Steel shares closed at 785.70 on October 24, 2022 (BSE) and has given 15.86% returns over the last 6 months and -15.09% over the last 12 months.