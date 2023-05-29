Bajaj Steel Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 121.14 crore, up 73.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 121.14 crore in March 2023 up 73.81% from Rs. 69.70 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.09 crore in March 2023 up 210.55% from Rs. 5.50 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.87 crore in March 2023 up 131.91% from Rs. 12.88 crore in March 2022.

Bajaj Steel EPS has increased to Rs. 32.35 in March 2023 from Rs. 11.34 in March 2022.

Bajaj Steel shares closed at 1,291.70 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given 50.19% returns over the last 6 months and 133.98% over the last 12 months.