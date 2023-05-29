English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Bajaj Steel Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 121.14 crore, up 73.81% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 11:51 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bajaj Steel Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 121.14 crore in March 2023 up 73.81% from Rs. 69.70 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.09 crore in March 2023 up 210.55% from Rs. 5.50 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.87 crore in March 2023 up 131.91% from Rs. 12.88 crore in March 2022.

    Bajaj Steel EPS has increased to Rs. 32.35 in March 2023 from Rs. 11.34 in March 2022.

    Bajaj Steel shares closed at 1,291.70 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given 50.19% returns over the last 6 months and 133.98% over the last 12 months.

    Bajaj Steel Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations121.14161.0969.70
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations121.14161.0969.70
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials47.8168.6429.19
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.02---0.04
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.0410.62-4.12
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost16.9417.6411.23
    Depreciation3.392.183.13
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses39.9235.1623.55
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.1026.866.76
    Other Income10.381.572.99
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax26.4828.439.75
    Interest2.701.662.55
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax23.7926.767.21
    Exceptional Items4.56----
    P/L Before Tax28.3526.767.21
    Tax11.265.601.70
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities17.0921.175.50
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period17.0921.175.50
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates17.0921.175.50
    Equity Share Capital2.602.602.60
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS32.3540.8011.34
    Diluted EPS32.3540.8011.34
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS32.3540.8011.34
    Diluted EPS32.3540.8011.34
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Bajaj Steel #Bajaj Steel Industries #Earnings First-Cut #packaging #Results
    first published: May 29, 2023 11:33 am