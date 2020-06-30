Bajaj Steel Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 73.97 crore, up 0.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 73.97 crore in March 2020 up 0.83% from Rs. 73.36 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.04 crore in March 2020 up 83.5% from Rs. 2.75 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.37 crore in March 2020 up 64.06% from Rs. 7.54 crore in March 2019.

Bajaj Steel EPS has decreased to Rs. 10.17 in March 2020 from Rs. 12.02 in March 2019.

Bajaj Steel shares closed at 114.85 on June 29, 2020 (BSE) and has given -3.57% returns over the last 6 months and 5.90% over the last 12 months.