Bajaj Steel Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 98.01 crore, up 5.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 98.01 crore in June 2023 up 5.92% from Rs. 92.53 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.54 crore in June 2023 up 31.78% from Rs. 7.24 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.71 crore in June 2023 up 1.95% from Rs. 15.41 crore in June 2022.

Bajaj Steel EPS has increased to Rs. 18.47 in June 2023 from Rs. 14.36 in June 2022.

Bajaj Steel shares closed at 1,006.60 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 14.58% returns over the last 6 months and 81.03% over the last 12 months.