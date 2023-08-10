English
    Bajaj Steel Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 98.01 crore, up 5.92% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 02:31 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bajaj Steel Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 98.01 crore in June 2023 up 5.92% from Rs. 92.53 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.54 crore in June 2023 up 31.78% from Rs. 7.24 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.71 crore in June 2023 up 1.95% from Rs. 15.41 crore in June 2022.

    Bajaj Steel EPS has increased to Rs. 18.47 in June 2023 from Rs. 14.36 in June 2022.

    Bajaj Steel shares closed at 1,006.60 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 14.58% returns over the last 6 months and 81.03% over the last 12 months.

    Bajaj Steel Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations98.01121.1492.53
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations98.01121.1492.53
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials54.0747.8157.97
    Purchase of Traded Goods--0.02--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-7.00-3.04-8.38
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost16.2616.9412.80
    Depreciation2.353.392.14
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses20.3239.9216.03
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.0116.1011.97
    Other Income1.3610.381.29
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.3626.4813.27
    Interest0.592.701.38
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax12.7723.7911.89
    Exceptional Items--4.56--
    P/L Before Tax12.7728.3511.89
    Tax3.2311.264.65
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities9.5417.097.24
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period9.5417.097.24
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates9.5417.097.24
    Equity Share Capital2.602.602.60
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS18.4732.3514.36
    Diluted EPS18.4732.3514.36
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS18.4732.3514.36
    Diluted EPS18.4732.3514.36
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 10, 2023 02:11 pm

