Bajaj Steel Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 161.09 crore, up 71.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 161.09 crore in December 2022 up 71.05% from Rs. 94.18 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.17 crore in December 2022 up 537.04% from Rs. 3.32 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.61 crore in December 2022 up 272.38% from Rs. 8.22 crore in December 2021.