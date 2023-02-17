 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Bajaj Steel Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 161.09 crore, up 71.05% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 10:08 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bajaj Steel Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 161.09 crore in December 2022 up 71.05% from Rs. 94.18 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.17 crore in December 2022 up 537.04% from Rs. 3.32 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.61 crore in December 2022 up 272.38% from Rs. 8.22 crore in December 2021.

Bajaj Steel Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 161.09 158.52 94.18
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 161.09 158.52 94.18
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 68.64 84.83 50.64
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- 0.05
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 10.62 0.54 3.79
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 17.64 15.18 14.02
Depreciation 2.18 2.13 2.14
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 35.16 29.35 22.33
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 26.86 26.49 1.21
Other Income 1.57 1.98 4.87
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 28.43 28.48 6.08
Interest 1.66 1.48 1.67
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 26.76 27.00 4.41
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 26.76 27.00 4.41
Tax 5.60 4.99 1.09
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 21.17 22.01 3.32
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 21.17 22.01 3.32
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 21.17 22.01 3.32
Equity Share Capital 2.60 2.60 2.60
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 40.80 41.95 6.43
Diluted EPS 40.80 41.95 6.43
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 40.80 41.95 6.43
Diluted EPS 40.80 41.95 6.43
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited