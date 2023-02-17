English
    Bajaj Steel Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 161.09 crore, up 71.05% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 10:08 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bajaj Steel Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 161.09 crore in December 2022 up 71.05% from Rs. 94.18 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.17 crore in December 2022 up 537.04% from Rs. 3.32 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.61 crore in December 2022 up 272.38% from Rs. 8.22 crore in December 2021.

    Bajaj Steel EPS has increased to Rs. 40.80 in December 2022 from Rs. 6.43 in December 2021.

    Bajaj Steel shares closed at 969.50 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given 84.74% returns over the last 6 months and 34.21% over the last 12 months.

    Bajaj Steel Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations161.09158.5294.18
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations161.09158.5294.18
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials68.6484.8350.64
    Purchase of Traded Goods----0.05
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks10.620.543.79
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost17.6415.1814.02
    Depreciation2.182.132.14
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses35.1629.3522.33
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax26.8626.491.21
    Other Income1.571.984.87
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax28.4328.486.08
    Interest1.661.481.67
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax26.7627.004.41
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax26.7627.004.41
    Tax5.604.991.09
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities21.1722.013.32
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period21.1722.013.32
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates21.1722.013.32
    Equity Share Capital2.602.602.60
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS40.8041.956.43
    Diluted EPS40.8041.956.43
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS40.8041.956.43
    Diluted EPS40.8041.956.43
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 17, 2023 10:00 am