Bajaj Steel Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 161.09 crore, up 71.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 161.09 crore in December 2022 up 71.05% from Rs. 94.18 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.17 crore in December 2022 up 537.04% from Rs. 3.32 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.61 crore in December 2022 up 272.38% from Rs. 8.22 crore in December 2021.

Bajaj Steel EPS has increased to Rs. 40.80 in December 2022 from Rs. 6.43 in December 2021.

Bajaj Steel shares closed at 969.50 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given 84.74% returns over the last 6 months and 34.21% over the last 12 months.