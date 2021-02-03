Bajaj Steel Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 160.24 crore, up 56.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 160.24 crore in December 2020 up 56.82% from Rs. 102.18 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.62 crore in December 2020 up 153.16% from Rs. 6.96 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.53 crore in December 2020 up 141.07% from Rs. 11.42 crore in December 2019.

Bajaj Steel EPS has increased to Rs. 33.90 in December 2020 from Rs. 29.62 in December 2019.

Bajaj Steel shares closed at 284.10 on February 02, 2021 (BSE) and has given 110.91% returns over the last 6 months and 119.67% over the last 12 months.