Bajaj Holdings Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 110.05 crore, down 84.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 110.05 crore in September 2020 down 84.58% from Rs. 713.76 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 70.89 crore in September 2020 down 89.37% from Rs. 666.58 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 106.98 crore in September 2020 down 84.73% from Rs. 700.56 crore in September 2019.

Bajaj Holdings EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.40 in September 2020 from Rs. 59.90 in September 2019.

Bajaj Holdings shares closed at 2,261.65 on October 23, 2020 (NSE) and has given 19.19% returns over the last 6 months and -38.75% over the last 12 months.