Bajaj Holdings Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 697.50 crore, down 10.71% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 697.50 crore in September 2018 down 10.71% from Rs. 781.20 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 646.06 crore in September 2018 down 11.76% from Rs. 732.16 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 680.64 crore in September 2018 down 11.41% from Rs. 768.30 crore in September 2017.

Bajaj Holdings EPS has decreased to Rs. 58.10 in September 2018 from Rs. 65.80 in September 2017.

Bajaj Holdings shares closed at 2,626.25 on October 23, 2018 (NSE) and has given 0.92% returns over the last 6 months and -9.39% over the last 12 months.