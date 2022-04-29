Bajaj Holdings Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 78.65 crore, down 2.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 78.65 crore in March 2022 down 2.88% from Rs. 80.98 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 46.13 crore in March 2022 up 36.68% from Rs. 33.75 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 69.80 crore in March 2022 down 6.27% from Rs. 74.47 crore in March 2021.

Bajaj Holdings EPS has increased to Rs. 4.10 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.00 in March 2021.

Bajaj Holdings shares closed at 5,518.60 on April 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given 15.65% returns over the last 6 months and 59.59% over the last 12 months.