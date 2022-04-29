 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Bajaj Holdings Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 78.65 crore, down 2.88% Y-o-Y

Apr 29, 2022 / 11:46 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bajaj Holdings & Investment are:

Net Sales at Rs 78.65 crore in March 2022 down 2.88% from Rs. 80.98 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 46.13 crore in March 2022 up 36.68% from Rs. 33.75 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 69.80 crore in March 2022 down 6.27% from Rs. 74.47 crore in March 2021.

Bajaj Holdings EPS has increased to Rs. 4.10 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.00 in March 2021.

Bajaj Holdings shares closed at 5,518.60 on April 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given 15.65% returns over the last 6 months and 59.59% over the last 12 months.

Bajaj Holdings & Investment
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 78.65 84.71 80.98
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 78.65 84.71 80.98
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 7.47 9.16 8.85
Depreciation 7.97 7.94 7.95
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 17.42 16.18 17.62
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 45.79 51.43 46.56
Other Income 16.04 14.50 19.96
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 61.83 65.93 66.52
Interest 0.80 0.78 0.94
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 61.03 65.15 65.58
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 61.03 65.15 65.58
Tax 14.90 16.03 31.83
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 46.13 49.12 33.75
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 46.13 49.12 33.75
Equity Share Capital 111.29 111.29 111.29
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.10 4.40 3.00
Diluted EPS 4.10 4.40 3.00
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.10 4.41 3.00
Diluted EPS 4.10 4.40 3.00
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Bajaj Holdings #Bajaj Holdings & Investment #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #Results
first published: Apr 29, 2022 11:33 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.