Bajaj Holdings Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 83.96 crore, down 7.56% Y-o-Y

Jul 28, 2022 / 10:20 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bajaj Holdings & Investment are:

Net Sales at Rs 83.96 crore in June 2022 down 7.56% from Rs. 90.83 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 43.21 crore in June 2022 down 11.56% from Rs. 48.86 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 64.65 crore in June 2022 down 17.71% from Rs. 78.56 crore in June 2021.

Bajaj Holdings EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.90 in June 2022 from Rs. 4.40 in June 2021.

Bajaj Holdings shares closed at 4,892.15 on July 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -4.44% returns over the last 6 months and 25.63% over the last 12 months.

Bajaj Holdings & Investment
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 83.96 78.65 90.83
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 83.96 78.65 90.83
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 10.57 7.47 9.96
Depreciation 7.95 7.97 7.92
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 21.53 17.42 15.21
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 43.91 45.79 57.74
Other Income 12.79 16.04 12.90
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 56.70 61.83 70.64
Interest 0.66 0.80 0.78
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 56.04 61.03 69.86
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 56.04 61.03 69.86
Tax 12.83 14.90 21.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 43.21 46.13 48.86
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 43.21 46.13 48.86
Equity Share Capital 111.29 111.29 111.29
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.90 4.10 4.40
Diluted EPS 3.90 4.10 4.40
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.90 4.10 4.40
Diluted EPS 3.90 4.10 4.40
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Bajaj Holdings #Bajaj Holdings & Investment #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #Results
first published: Jul 28, 2022 10:11 pm
