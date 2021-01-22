Bajaj Holdings Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 92.01 crore, up 18.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 92.01 crore in December 2020 up 18.49% from Rs. 77.65 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 50.82 crore in December 2020 up 62.57% from Rs. 31.26 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 83.81 crore in December 2020 up 35.7% from Rs. 61.76 crore in December 2019.

Bajaj Holdings EPS has increased to Rs. 4.60 in December 2020 from Rs. 2.80 in December 2019.

Bajaj Holdings shares closed at 3,246.20 on January 21, 2021 (NSE) and has given 20.21% returns over the last 6 months and -3.68% over the last 12 months.