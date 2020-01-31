Bajaj Holdings Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 77.65 crore, down 28.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 77.65 crore in December 2019 down 28.89% from Rs. 109.19 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.26 crore in December 2019 down 48.43% from Rs. 60.62 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 61.76 crore in December 2019 down 35% from Rs. 95.01 crore in December 2018.

Bajaj Holdings EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.80 in December 2019 from Rs. 5.40 in December 2018.

Bajaj Holdings shares closed at 3,393.85 on January 30, 2020 (NSE) and has given -4.74% returns over the last 6 months and 18.97% over the last 12 months.