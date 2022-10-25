 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bajaj Holdings Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 187.60 crore, up 27.61% Y-o-Y

Oct 25, 2022 / 10:11 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bajaj Holdings & Investment are:

Net Sales at Rs 187.60 crore in September 2022 up 27.61% from Rs. 147.01 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,242.79 crore in September 2022 up 9.83% from Rs. 1,131.57 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 164.47 crore in September 2022 up 21.67% from Rs. 135.18 crore in September 2021.

Bajaj Holdings EPS has increased to Rs. 111.70 in September 2022 from Rs. 101.70 in September 2021.

Bajaj Holdings shares closed at 6,470.75 on October 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given 21.24% returns over the last 6 months and 36.64% over the last 12 months.

Bajaj Holdings & Investment
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 187.60 91.33 147.01
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 187.60 91.33 147.01
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1.52 2.12 3.28
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.38 -0.57 -2.92
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 12.53 12.59 11.48
Depreciation 8.45 8.44 8.40
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 21.09 22.69 13.37
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 142.63 46.06 113.40
Other Income 13.39 12.91 13.38
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 156.02 58.97 126.78
Interest 0.67 0.66 0.79
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 155.35 58.31 125.99
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 155.35 58.31 125.99
Tax 19.80 13.53 45.71
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 135.55 44.78 80.28
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 135.55 44.78 80.28
Minority Interest -93.12 -0.70 -66.49
Share Of P/L Of Associates 1,200.36 925.25 1,117.78
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 1,242.79 969.33 1,131.57
Equity Share Capital 111.29 111.29 111.29
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 111.70 87.10 101.70
Diluted EPS 111.70 87.10 101.70
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.18 87.10 101.70
Diluted EPS 111.70 87.10 101.70
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Oct 25, 2022 10:00 am
