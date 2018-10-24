Bajaj Holdings Consolidated September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 129.36 crore, Down 51.53% Q-o-Q.

Sep'18 Jun'18 Sep'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 129.36 104.71 266.88 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 129.36 104.71 266.88 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- 0.35 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- 0.06 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 6.84 6.89 6.45 Depreciation 1.10 1.25 1.34 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 11.16 7.39 8.69 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 110.26 89.18 249.99 Other Income 1.14 1.16 1.59 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 111.40 90.34 251.58 Interest -- -- -- P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 111.40 90.34 251.58 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 111.40 90.34 251.58 Tax 33.32 32.59 35.45 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 78.08 57.75 216.13 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 78.08 57.75 216.13 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates 686.51 653.50 618.13 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 764.59 711.25 834.26 Equity Share Capital 111.29 111.29 111.29 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 68.70 63.90 75.00 Diluted EPS 68.70 63.90 75.00 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 68.70 63.90 75.00 Diluted EPS 68.70 63.90 75.00 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited