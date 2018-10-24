Bajaj Holdings Consolidated September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 129.36 crore, Down 51.53% Q-o-Q.

Watchlist Portfolio Message Set Alert live bselive nselive Volume Todays L/H More × Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bajaj Holdings & Investment are: Net Sales at Rs 129.36 crore in September 2018 Down 51.53% from Rs. 266.88 crore in September 2017. Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 764.59 crore in September 2018 Down 8.35% from Rs. 834.26 crore in September 2017. EBITDA stands at Rs. 112.50 crore in September 2018 Down 55.52% from Rs. 252.92 crore in September 2017. Bajaj Holdings EPS has Decreased to Rs. 68.70 in September 2018 from Rs. 75.00 in September 2017. Bajaj Holdings shares closed at 2,626.25 on October 23, 2018 (NSE) and has given 0.92% returns over the last 6 months and -9.39% over the last 12 months. Bajaj Holdings & Investment Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr. Sep'18 Jun'18 Sep'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 129.36 104.71 266.88 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 129.36 104.71 266.88 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- 0.35 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- 0.06 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 6.84 6.89 6.45 Depreciation 1.10 1.25 1.34 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 11.16 7.39 8.69 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 110.26 89.18 249.99 Other Income 1.14 1.16 1.59 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 111.40 90.34 251.58 Interest -- -- -- P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 111.40 90.34 251.58 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 111.40 90.34 251.58 Tax 33.32 32.59 35.45 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 78.08 57.75 216.13 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 78.08 57.75 216.13 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates 686.51 653.50 618.13 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 764.59 711.25 834.26 Equity Share Capital 111.29 111.29 111.29 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 68.70 63.90 75.00 Diluted EPS 68.70 63.90 75.00 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 68.70 63.90 75.00 Diluted EPS 68.70 63.90 75.00 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited First Published on Oct 24, 2018 06:17 pm