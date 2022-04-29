 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bajaj Holdings Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 89.46 crore, down 3.28% Y-o-Y

Apr 29, 2022 / 11:44 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bajaj Holdings & Investment are:

Net Sales at Rs 89.46 crore in March 2022 down 3.28% from Rs. 92.49 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,105.39 crore in March 2022 up 16.48% from Rs. 948.98 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 72.76 crore in March 2022 down 6.72% from Rs. 78.00 crore in March 2021.

Bajaj Holdings EPS has increased to Rs. 99.30 in March 2022 from Rs. 85.30 in March 2021.

Bajaj Holdings shares closed at 5,522.30 on April 28, 2022 (BSE) and has given 15.90% returns over the last 6 months and 59.87% over the last 12 months.

Bajaj Holdings & Investment
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 89.46 95.57 92.49
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 89.46 95.57 92.49
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1.60 1.45 3.83
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 2.70 1.23 0.79
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 9.63 11.20 10.89
Depreciation 8.46 8.43 8.44
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 18.66 17.24 18.90
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 48.41 56.02 49.64
Other Income 15.89 14.56 19.92
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 64.30 70.58 69.56
Interest 0.80 0.78 0.94
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 63.50 69.80 68.62
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 63.50 69.80 68.62
Tax 15.60 17.21 31.62
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 47.90 52.59 37.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 47.90 52.59 37.00
Minority Interest -0.78 -1.61 -1.38
Share Of P/L Of Associates 1,058.27 989.18 913.36
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 1,105.39 1,040.16 948.98
Equity Share Capital 111.29 111.29 111.29
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 99.30 93.50 85.30
Diluted EPS 99.30 93.50 85.30
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 99.30 4.73 85.30
Diluted EPS 99.30 93.50 85.30
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
