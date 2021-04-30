Bajaj Holdings Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 92.49 crore, down 16.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 92.49 crore in March 2021 down 16.27% from Rs. 110.46 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 948.98 crore in March 2021 up 162.58% from Rs. 361.41 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 78.00 crore in March 2021 down 0.43% from Rs. 78.34 crore in March 2020.

Bajaj Holdings EPS has increased to Rs. 85.30 in March 2021 from Rs. 32.50 in March 2020.

Bajaj Holdings shares closed at 3,510.80 on April 29, 2021 (NSE) and has given 54.72% returns over the last 6 months and 75.29% over the last 12 months.