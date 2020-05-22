Bajaj Holdings Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 110.46 crore, up 33.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 110.46 crore in March 2020 up 33.05% from Rs. 83.02 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 361.41 crore in March 2020 down 54.34% from Rs. 791.44 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 78.34 crore in March 2020 up 65.69% from Rs. 47.28 crore in March 2019.

Bajaj Holdings EPS has decreased to Rs. 32.50 in March 2020 from Rs. 71.10 in March 2019.

Bajaj Holdings shares closed at 1,909.30 on May 21, 2020 (NSE) and has given -48.23% returns over the last 6 months and -42.22% over the last 12 months.