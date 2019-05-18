App
Last Updated : May 18, 2019 07:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bajaj Holdings Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 83.02 crore, down 62.49% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bajaj Holdings & Investment are:

Net Sales at Rs 83.02 crore in March 2019 down 62.49% from Rs. 221.31 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 791.44 crore in March 2019 down 1.22% from Rs. 801.25 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 47.28 crore in March 2019 down 76.73% from Rs. 203.21 crore in March 2018.

Bajaj Holdings EPS has decreased to Rs. 71.10 in March 2019 from Rs. 72.00 in March 2018.

Bajaj Holdings shares closed at 2,844.90 on January 29, 2019 (NSE) and has given -7.64% returns over the last 6 months and 4.20% over the last 12 months.

Bajaj Holdings & Investment
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'19 Dec'18 Mar'18
Net Sales/Income from operations 83.02 109.61 221.31
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 83.02 109.61 221.31
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- 0.54
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -0.03
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 7.51 6.89 6.70
Depreciation 0.88 0.87 1.39
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 29.41 8.47 12.15
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 45.22 93.38 200.56
Other Income 1.18 1.17 1.26
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 46.40 94.55 201.82
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 46.40 94.55 201.82
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 46.40 94.55 201.82
Tax 21.88 33.85 -0.45
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 24.52 60.70 202.27
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 24.52 60.70 202.27
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 766.92 720.40 598.98
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 791.44 781.10 801.25
Equity Share Capital 111.29 111.29 111.29
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 71.10 70.20 72.00
Diluted EPS 71.10 70.20 72.00
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 71.10 70.20 72.00
Diluted EPS 71.10 70.20 72.00
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on May 18, 2019 07:29 pm

tags #Bajaj Holdings #Bajaj Holdings & Investment #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #Results

