Bajaj Holdings Consolidated June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 90.25 crore, up 14.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 90.25 crore in June 2020 up 14.78% from Rs. 78.63 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 679.13 crore in June 2020 up 1.47% from Rs. 669.28 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 82.71 crore in June 2020 up 48.73% from Rs. 55.61 crore in June 2019.

Bajaj Holdings EPS has increased to Rs. 61.00 in June 2020 from Rs. 60.10 in June 2019.

Bajaj Holdings shares closed at 2,660.15 on July 22, 2020 (NSE) and has given -20.67% returns over the last 6 months and -22.47% over the last 12 months.