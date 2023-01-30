 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bajaj Holdings Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 98.41 crore, up 2.97% Y-o-Y

Jan 30, 2023 / 11:23 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bajaj Holdings & Investment are:Net Sales at Rs 98.41 crore in December 2022 up 2.97% from Rs. 95.57 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,285.65 crore in December 2022 up 23.6% from Rs. 1,040.16 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 79.21 crore in December 2022 up 0.25% from Rs. 79.01 crore in December 2021.
Bajaj Holdings EPS has increased to Rs. 115.50 in December 2022 from Rs. 93.50 in December 2021. Bajaj Holdings shares closed at 5,905.00 on January 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given 12.34% returns over the last 6 months and 14.43% over the last 12 months.
Bajaj Holdings & Investment
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations98.41187.6095.57
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations98.41187.6095.57
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials1.661.521.45
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.691.381.23
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost12.3312.5311.20
Depreciation8.478.458.43
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses23.5221.0917.24
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax53.12142.6356.02
Other Income17.6213.3914.56
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax70.74156.0270.58
Interest0.690.670.78
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax70.05155.3569.80
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax70.05155.3569.80
Tax17.4819.8017.21
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities52.57135.5552.59
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period52.57135.5552.59
Minority Interest-1.47-93.12-1.61
Share Of P/L Of Associates1,234.551,200.36989.18
Net P/L After M.I & Associates1,285.651,242.791,040.16
Equity Share Capital111.29111.29111.29
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS115.50111.7093.50
Diluted EPS115.50111.7093.50
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS115.5012.184.73
Diluted EPS115.50111.7093.50
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

