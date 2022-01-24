Bajaj Holdings Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 95.57 crore, down 4.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 95.57 crore in December 2021 down 4.74% from Rs. 100.33 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,040.16 crore in December 2021 down 9.52% from Rs. 1,149.58 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 79.01 crore in December 2021 down 9.05% from Rs. 86.87 crore in December 2020.

Bajaj Holdings EPS has decreased to Rs. 93.50 in December 2021 from Rs. 103.30 in December 2020.

Bajaj Holdings shares closed at 5,350.15 on January 21, 2022 (NSE) and has given 38.38% returns over the last 6 months and 64.81% over the last 12 months.