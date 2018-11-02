Bajaj Hindustha Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1,550.38 crore, up 2.91% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 1,550.38 crore in September 2018 up 2.91% from Rs. 1,506.54 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.08 crore in September 2018 up 127.39% from Rs. 91.57 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 156.92 crore in September 2018 down 0.82% from Rs. 158.22 crore in September 2017.

Bajaj Hindustha EPS has increased to Rs. 0.23 in September 2018 from Rs. 0.83 in September 2017.

Bajaj Hindustha shares closed at 10.00 on November 01, 2018 (NSE) and has given 16.28% returns over the last 6 months and -35.06% over the last 12 months.