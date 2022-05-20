Bajaj Hindustha Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,615.92 crore, down 19.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,615.92 crore in March 2022 down 19.2% from Rs. 1,999.92 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 99.26 crore in March 2022 down 17.15% from Rs. 119.80 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 206.97 crore in March 2022 down 10.04% from Rs. 230.06 crore in March 2021.

Bajaj Hindustha EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.80 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.09 in March 2021.

Bajaj Hindustha shares closed at 15.40 on May 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given 17.56% returns over the last 6 months and 27.80% over the last 12 months.