Bajaj Hindustha Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 2,126.86 crore, up 35.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,126.86 crore in March 2019 up 35.8% from Rs. 1,566.20 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 246.21 crore in March 2019 up 256.06% from Rs. 157.77 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 378.21 crore in March 2019 up 1583.18% from Rs. 25.50 crore in March 2018.

Bajaj Hindustha EPS has increased to Rs. 2.24 in March 2019 from Rs. 1.43 in March 2018.

Bajaj Hindustha shares closed at 8.20 on May 22, 2019 (NSE) and has given -20.39% returns over the last 6 months and 11.56% over the last 12 months.