Bajaj Hindustha Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,353.77 crore, down 11.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,353.77 crore in June 2023 down 11.16% from Rs. 1,523.78 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 64.94 crore in June 2023 down 32.18% from Rs. 49.13 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.32 crore in June 2023 down 14.61% from Rs. 36.68 crore in June 2022.

Bajaj Hindustha shares closed at 16.10 on July 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given 8.05% returns over the last 6 months and 47.71% over the last 12 months.