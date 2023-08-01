English
    Bajaj Hindustha Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,353.77 crore, down 11.16% Y-o-Y

    August 01, 2023 / 11:12 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,353.77 crore in June 2023 down 11.16% from Rs. 1,523.78 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 64.94 crore in June 2023 down 32.18% from Rs. 49.13 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.32 crore in June 2023 down 14.61% from Rs. 36.68 crore in June 2022.

    Bajaj Hindustha shares closed at 16.10 on July 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given 8.05% returns over the last 6 months and 47.71% over the last 12 months.

    Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,353.772,035.591,523.78
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,353.772,035.591,523.78
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials221.612,678.62441.82
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks919.76-1,133.00862.88
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost87.45120.1878.54
    Depreciation52.9452.5353.16
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses96.43155.19107.82
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-24.42162.07-20.44
    Other Income2.804.683.96
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-21.62166.75-16.48
    Interest43.3250.3432.65
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-64.94116.41-49.13
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-64.94116.41-49.13
    Tax---3.60--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-64.94120.01-49.13
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-64.94120.01-49.13
    Equity Share Capital127.74127.74127.74
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.520.96-0.39
    Diluted EPS-0.520.96-0.39
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.520.96-0.39
    Diluted EPS-0.520.96-0.39
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 1, 2023 11:00 am

