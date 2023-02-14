 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bajaj Hindustha Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,422.78 crore, up 13.57% Y-o-Y

Feb 14, 2023 / 12:05 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,422.78 crore in December 2022 up 13.57% from Rs. 1,252.82 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 58.56 crore in December 2022 up 64.53% from Rs. 165.08 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 90.15 crore in December 2022 up 282.9% from Rs. 49.29 crore in December 2021.

Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,422.78 1,320.17 1,252.82
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,422.78 1,320.17 1,252.82
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,940.60 13.44 1,547.96
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -832.64 1,207.29 -495.75
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 94.77 85.21 85.82
Depreciation 53.74 53.74 54.24
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 132.87 93.82 167.64
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 33.44 -133.33 -107.09
Other Income 2.97 5.41 3.56
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 36.41 -127.92 -103.53
Interest 94.97 32.14 61.55
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -58.56 -160.06 -165.08
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -58.56 -160.06 -165.08
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -58.56 -160.06 -165.08
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -58.56 -160.06 -165.08
Equity Share Capital 127.74 127.74 127.74
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.47 -1.29 -1.33
Diluted EPS -0.47 -1.29 -1.33
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.47 -1.29 -1.33
Diluted EPS -0.47 -1.29 -1.33
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited