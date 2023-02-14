Bajaj Hindustha Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,422.78 crore, up 13.57% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,422.78 crore in December 2022 up 13.57% from Rs. 1,252.82 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 58.56 crore in December 2022 up 64.53% from Rs. 165.08 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 90.15 crore in December 2022 up 282.9% from Rs. 49.29 crore in December 2021.
Bajaj Hindustha shares closed at 13.70 on February 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given 34.98% returns over the last 6 months and -6.48% over the last 12 months.
|
|Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,422.78
|1,320.17
|1,252.82
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,422.78
|1,320.17
|1,252.82
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1,940.60
|13.44
|1,547.96
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-832.64
|1,207.29
|-495.75
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|94.77
|85.21
|85.82
|Depreciation
|53.74
|53.74
|54.24
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|132.87
|93.82
|167.64
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|33.44
|-133.33
|-107.09
|Other Income
|2.97
|5.41
|3.56
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|36.41
|-127.92
|-103.53
|Interest
|94.97
|32.14
|61.55
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-58.56
|-160.06
|-165.08
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-58.56
|-160.06
|-165.08
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-58.56
|-160.06
|-165.08
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-58.56
|-160.06
|-165.08
|Equity Share Capital
|127.74
|127.74
|127.74
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.47
|-1.29
|-1.33
|Diluted EPS
|-0.47
|-1.29
|-1.33
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.47
|-1.29
|-1.33
|Diluted EPS
|-0.47
|-1.29
|-1.33
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited