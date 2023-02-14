Bajaj Hindustha Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,422.78 crore, up 13.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,422.78 crore in December 2022 up 13.57% from Rs. 1,252.82 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 58.56 crore in December 2022 up 64.53% from Rs. 165.08 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 90.15 crore in December 2022 up 282.9% from Rs. 49.29 crore in December 2021.