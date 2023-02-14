English
    Bajaj Hindustha Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,422.78 crore, up 13.57% Y-o-Y

    February 14, 2023 / 12:05 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,422.78 crore in December 2022 up 13.57% from Rs. 1,252.82 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 58.56 crore in December 2022 up 64.53% from Rs. 165.08 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 90.15 crore in December 2022 up 282.9% from Rs. 49.29 crore in December 2021.

    Bajaj Hindustha shares closed at 13.70 on February 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given 34.98% returns over the last 6 months and -6.48% over the last 12 months.

    Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,422.781,320.171,252.82
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,422.781,320.171,252.82
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,940.6013.441,547.96
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-832.641,207.29-495.75
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost94.7785.2185.82
    Depreciation53.7453.7454.24
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses132.8793.82167.64
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax33.44-133.33-107.09
    Other Income2.975.413.56
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax36.41-127.92-103.53
    Interest94.9732.1461.55
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-58.56-160.06-165.08
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-58.56-160.06-165.08
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-58.56-160.06-165.08
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-58.56-160.06-165.08
    Equity Share Capital127.74127.74127.74
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.47-1.29-1.33
    Diluted EPS-0.47-1.29-1.33
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.47-1.29-1.33
    Diluted EPS-0.47-1.29-1.33
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Bajaj Hindustha #Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar #Earnings First-Cut #Results #sugar
    first published: Feb 14, 2023 11:44 am