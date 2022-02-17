Bajaj Hindustha Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,252.82 crore, down 28.96% Y-o-Y
February 17, 2022 / 12:00 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,252.82 crore in December 2021 down 28.96% from Rs. 1,763.47 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 165.08 crore in December 2021 up 12.69% from Rs. 189.07 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 49.29 crore in December 2021 up 27.53% from Rs. 68.01 crore in December 2020.
Bajaj Hindustha shares closed at 15.25 on February 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given 0.33% returns over the last 6 months and 152.07% over the last 12 months.
|Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,252.82
|1,345.94
|1,763.47
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,252.82
|1,345.94
|1,763.47
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1,547.96
|15.92
|1,804.43
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-495.75
|1,138.14
|-248.34
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|85.82
|73.22
|81.01
|Depreciation
|54.24
|54.04
|54.31
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|167.64
|116.62
|198.71
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-107.09
|-52.00
|-126.65
|Other Income
|3.56
|2.92
|4.33
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-103.53
|-49.08
|-122.32
|Interest
|61.55
|62.80
|66.75
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-165.08
|-111.88
|-189.07
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-165.08
|-111.88
|-189.07
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-165.08
|-111.88
|-189.07
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-165.08
|-111.88
|-189.07
|Equity Share Capital
|127.74
|127.74
|113.36
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.33
|-0.92
|-1.72
|Diluted EPS
|-1.33
|-0.92
|-1.72
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.33
|-0.92
|-1.72
|Diluted EPS
|-1.33
|-0.92
|-1.72
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited