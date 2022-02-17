Bajaj Hindustha Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,252.82 crore, down 28.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,252.82 crore in December 2021 down 28.96% from Rs. 1,763.47 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 165.08 crore in December 2021 up 12.69% from Rs. 189.07 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 49.29 crore in December 2021 up 27.53% from Rs. 68.01 crore in December 2020.

Bajaj Hindustha shares closed at 15.25 on February 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given 0.33% returns over the last 6 months and 152.07% over the last 12 months.