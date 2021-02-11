Bajaj Hindustha Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,763.47 crore, up 2.36% Y-o-Y
February 11, 2021 / 05:53 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,763.47 crore in December 2020 up 2.36% from Rs. 1,722.78 crore in December 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 189.07 crore in December 2020 down 315.08% from Rs. 45.55 crore in December 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 68.01 crore in December 2020 down 179.41% from Rs. 85.64 crore in December 2019.
Bajaj Hindustha shares closed at 6.45 on February 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 9.32% returns over the last 6 months and 4.03% over the last 12 months.
|Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'20
|Sep'20
|Dec'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,763.47
|1,571.30
|1,722.78
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,763.47
|1,571.30
|1,722.78
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1,804.43
|8.98
|1,773.79
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-248.34
|1,398.75
|-332.44
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|81.01
|65.59
|71.19
|Depreciation
|54.31
|54.25
|54.27
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|198.71
|139.17
|127.07
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-126.65
|-95.44
|28.90
|Other Income
|4.33
|6.75
|2.47
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-122.32
|-88.69
|31.37
|Interest
|66.75
|68.50
|76.92
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-189.07
|-157.19
|-45.55
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-189.07
|-157.19
|-45.55
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-189.07
|-157.19
|-45.55
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-189.07
|-157.19
|-45.55
|Equity Share Capital
|113.36
|113.36
|113.36
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.72
|-1.43
|-0.41
|Diluted EPS
|-1.72
|-1.43
|-0.41
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.72
|-1.43
|-0.41
|Diluted EPS
|-1.72
|-1.43
|-0.41
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited