Bajaj Hindustha Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,763.47 crore, up 2.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,763.47 crore in December 2020 up 2.36% from Rs. 1,722.78 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 189.07 crore in December 2020 down 315.08% from Rs. 45.55 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 68.01 crore in December 2020 down 179.41% from Rs. 85.64 crore in December 2019.

Bajaj Hindustha shares closed at 6.45 on February 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 9.32% returns over the last 6 months and 4.03% over the last 12 months.