Bajaj Hindustha Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1,670.34 crore, up 49.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,670.34 crore in December 2018 up 49.31% from Rs. 1,118.70 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 167.86 crore in December 2018 down 12.83% from Rs. 148.77 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 36.35 crore in December 2018 down 135.48% from Rs. 102.46 crore in December 2017.

Bajaj Hindustha shares closed at 7.60 on February 11, 2019 (NSE) and has given 15.15% returns over the last 6 months and -45.71% over the last 12 months.