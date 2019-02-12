Bajaj Hindustha Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1,670.34 crore, up 49.31% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,670.34 crore in December 2018 up 49.31% from Rs. 1,118.70 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 167.86 crore in December 2018 down 12.83% from Rs. 148.77 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 36.35 crore in December 2018 down 135.48% from Rs. 102.46 crore in December 2017.
Bajaj Hindustha shares closed at 7.60 on February 11, 2019 (NSE) and has given 15.15% returns over the last 6 months and -45.71% over the last 12 months.
|
|Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,670.34
|1,550.38
|1,118.70
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,670.34
|1,550.38
|1,118.70
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1,778.24
|3.19
|1,805.80
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-340.59
|1,348.84
|-927.74
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|67.57
|57.56
|61.38
|Depreciation
|55.00
|49.36
|51.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|240.55
|28.48
|115.17
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-130.43
|62.95
|13.08
|Other Income
|39.08
|44.61
|38.37
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-91.35
|107.56
|51.45
|Interest
|76.51
|82.45
|200.22
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-167.86
|25.11
|-148.77
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-167.86
|25.11
|-148.77
|Tax
|--
|0.03
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-167.86
|25.08
|-148.77
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-167.86
|25.08
|-148.77
|Equity Share Capital
|113.36
|113.36
|113.36
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.53
|0.23
|-1.35
|Diluted EPS
|-1.53
|0.23
|-1.35
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.53
|0.23
|-1.35
|Diluted EPS
|-1.53
|0.23
|-1.35
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited