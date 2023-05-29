Bajaj Hindustha Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,053.87 crore, up 26.65% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar are:Net Sales at Rs 2,053.87 crore in March 2023 up 26.65% from Rs. 1,621.67 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 130.91 crore in March 2023 up 119.21% from Rs. 59.72 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 230.22 crore in March 2023 up 32.42% from Rs. 173.85 crore in March 2022.
Bajaj Hindustha EPS has increased to Rs. 1.05 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.48 in March 2022.
|Bajaj Hindustha shares closed at 13.80 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given 22.12% returns over the last 6 months and 0.00% over the last 12 months.
|Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2,053.87
|1,430.84
|1,621.67
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2,053.87
|1,430.84
|1,621.67
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2,678.62
|1,940.60
|2,676.29
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1,133.00
|-832.64
|-1,548.68
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|120.39
|94.95
|109.54
|Depreciation
|52.53
|53.75
|52.89
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|162.87
|140.21
|230.34
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|172.46
|33.97
|101.29
|Other Income
|5.23
|2.70
|19.67
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|177.69
|36.67
|120.96
|Interest
|50.34
|94.98
|59.03
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|127.35
|-58.31
|61.93
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-6.19
|P/L Before Tax
|127.35
|-58.31
|55.74
|Tax
|-3.56
|0.06
|-3.98
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|130.91
|-58.37
|59.72
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|130.91
|-58.37
|59.72
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|130.91
|-58.37
|59.72
|Equity Share Capital
|127.74
|127.74
|127.74
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.05
|-0.47
|0.48
|Diluted EPS
|1.05
|-0.47
|0.48
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.05
|-0.47
|0.48
|Diluted EPS
|1.05
|-0.47
|0.48
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited