Bajaj Hindustha Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,053.87 crore, up 26.65% Y-o-Y

Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 2,053.87 1,430.84 1,621.67 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 2,053.87 1,430.84 1,621.67 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 2,678.62 1,940.60 2,676.29 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1,133.00 -832.64 -1,548.68 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 120.39 94.95 109.54 Depreciation 52.53 53.75 52.89 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 162.87 140.21 230.34 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 172.46 33.97 101.29 Other Income 5.23 2.70 19.67 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 177.69 36.67 120.96 Interest 50.34 94.98 59.03 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 127.35 -58.31 61.93 Exceptional Items -- -- -6.19 P/L Before Tax 127.35 -58.31 55.74 Tax -3.56 0.06 -3.98 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 130.91 -58.37 59.72 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 130.91 -58.37 59.72 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 130.91 -58.37 59.72 Equity Share Capital 127.74 127.74 127.74 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.05 -0.47 0.48 Diluted EPS 1.05 -0.47 0.48 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.05 -0.47 0.48 Diluted EPS 1.05 -0.47 0.48 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --