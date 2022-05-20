 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bajaj Hindustha Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,621.67 crore, down 18.86% Y-o-Y

May 20, 2022 / 04:32 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,621.67 crore in March 2022 down 18.86% from Rs. 1,998.51 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 59.72 crore in March 2022 down 46.91% from Rs. 112.49 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 173.85 crore in March 2022 down 22.04% from Rs. 222.99 crore in March 2021.

Bajaj Hindustha EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.48 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.02 in March 2021.

Bajaj Hindustha shares closed at 15.40 on May 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given 17.56% returns over the last 6 months and 27.80% over the last 12 months.

Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,621.67 1,257.23 1,998.51
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,621.67 1,257.23 1,998.51
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 2,676.29 1,547.96 2,548.66
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1,548.68 -495.75 -1,102.89
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 109.54 85.96 107.92
Depreciation 52.89 54.25 53.08
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 230.34 171.73 231.12
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 101.29 -106.92 160.62
Other Income 19.67 4.10 9.29
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 120.96 -102.82 169.91
Interest 59.03 61.71 60.51
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 61.93 -164.53 109.40
Exceptional Items -6.19 -- --
P/L Before Tax 55.74 -164.53 109.40
Tax -3.98 -- -3.08
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 59.72 -164.53 112.48
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 59.72 -164.53 112.48
Minority Interest -- -- 0.01
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 59.72 -164.53 112.49
Equity Share Capital 127.74 127.74 113.36
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.48 -1.32 1.02
Diluted EPS 0.48 -1.32 1.02
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.48 -1.32 1.02
Diluted EPS 0.48 -1.32 1.02
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
